Boston hosting free drive-in movie series in July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Wednesday that Boston will be hosting a free drive-in movie series in July.
The drive-in series will include double-feature showings on select Wednesday nights, as well as a special matinee viewing with the Age Strong Commission, according to Walsh.
The series is free, family-friendly, and open to residents of Boston. All event attendees must pre-register by car through an RSVP on Eventbrite.
The city will be using an LED screen that is visible from afar during the day and at night.
The movie lineup is as follows:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Movie
|
Location
|
Wednesday, July 8th
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Moana
|
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (Rear Parking Lot)
** Enter via Cypher Street**
|
8:30 p.m
|
Yesterday
|
Wednesday, July 15th
|
10:00 a.m (*Age Strong Matinee)
|
TBD
|
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (Rear Parking Lot)
RSVP with the Age Strong Commission at 617-635-3959
** Enter via Cypher Street**
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Frozen II
|
8:30 p.m
|
Jurassic Park
|
Wednesday, July 22nd
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Coco
|
121 Halleck Street (Parker Street Parking Lot)
** Enter via Halleck Street**
|
8:30 p.m
|
TBD
|
Wednesday, July 29th
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Trolls
|
121 Halleck Street (Parker Street Parking Lot)
** Enter via Halleck Street**
|
8:30 p.m
|
Harriet
For additional information about the drive-in movie series and COVID-19 safety guidelines, click here.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)