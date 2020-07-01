Boston hosting free drive-in movie series in July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Wednesday that Boston will be hosting a free drive-in movie series in July.

The drive-in series will include double-feature showings on select Wednesday nights, as well as a special matinee viewing with the Age Strong Commission, according to Walsh.

The series is free, family-friendly, and open to residents of Boston. All event attendees must pre-register by car through an RSVP on Eventbrite.

The city will be using an LED screen that is visible from afar during the day and at night.

The movie lineup is as follows: