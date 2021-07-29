BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday that Boston will be hosting a free movie series in nine local City of Boston parks from August 9, through September 10.
The summer movie screenings will all begin at dusk at include popular titles from “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Dates and locations are as follows:
Monday, August 9
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Pinebank, Jamaica Pond
345 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain, 02130
Monday, August 16
“Missing Link”
Fallon Field
910 South Street, Roslindale, 02131
Tuesday, August 17
“Onward”
Moakley Park
1005 Columbia Road, South Boston, 02127
Thursday, August 19
“Descendants 3”
Hynes Playground
502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, 02132
Tuesday, August 24
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Ronan Park
92 Mount Ida Road, Dorchester, 02122
Thursday, August 26
“Trolls World Tour”
Marcella Playground
260 Highland Street, Roxbury, 02119
Monday, August 30
“Toy Story 4”
Iacono Playground
150 Readville Street, Hyde Park, 02136
Tuesday, August 31
“The Croods: A New Age”
Doherty Playground
349 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown, 02129
Friday, September 10
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Boston Common
38 Beacon Street, Boston, 02108
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)