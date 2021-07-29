BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday that Boston will be hosting a free movie series in nine local City of Boston parks from August 9, through September 10.

The summer movie screenings will all begin at dusk at include popular titles from “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, August 9

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Pinebank, Jamaica Pond

345 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain, 02130

Monday, August 16

“Missing Link”

Fallon Field

910 South Street, Roslindale, 02131

Tuesday, August 17

“Onward”

Moakley Park

1005 Columbia Road, South Boston, 02127

Thursday, August 19

“Descendants 3”

Hynes Playground

502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, 02132

Tuesday, August 24

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Ronan Park

92 Mount Ida Road, Dorchester, 02122

Thursday, August 26

“Trolls World Tour”

Marcella Playground

260 Highland Street, Roxbury, 02119

Monday, August 30

“Toy Story 4”

Iacono Playground

150 Readville Street, Hyde Park, 02136

Tuesday, August 31

“The Croods: A New Age”

Doherty Playground

349 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown, 02129

Friday, September 10

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Boston Common

38 Beacon Street, Boston, 02108

