BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the city’s annual Copley Square tree lighting on Monday night.

The event featured celebrity appearances from Santa and Rudolph, as well as performances by local musicians.

After the event, attendees were invited to enjoy cookies and take pictures with Santa at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

The lighting comes just days before the 81st annual Boston Common tree lighting, which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1.

