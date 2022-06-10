BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics fans can cheer on their favorite team Friday night from a new venue.

The City of Boston is hosting a free watch party at Copley Square Park in Back Bay. The viewing party starts at the same time as the game– 9 p.m. Viewers are advised to bring their own seating.

This is a change of venue from previous packed parties outside Faneuil Hall.

All over the city, though, confident C’s fans are ready to watch their team bring home a win tonight.

“Electric, electric,” said one fan. “There’s nothing like this crowd. There’s nothing like our fan base.”

“Everybody’s in on the Celtics,” another said. “I think we’ve got the best fans in the world.”

For those looking to get up close to the action inside TD Garden, they’ll have to shell out: ticket prices start at over $1,100.

As ticket prices soar, Boston police urge fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. BPD recently arrested a Connecticut man for selling counterfeit tickets to Game 3.

