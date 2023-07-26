BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of guests were forced out into the street late Tuesday night after high carbon monoxide levels prompted fire officials to evacuate a hotel in Boston.

The Double Tree by Hilton on Washington Street was cleared out just after midnight so fire crews could identify the issue and make the building safe.

The approximately 500 guests were allowed back into their rooms around midnight.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies have evacuated all of the rooms from the Double Tree Hotel at 821 Washington st for high levels of Carbon Monoxide. pic.twitter.com/PQr3uoK7RP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2023

Commissioner Burke briefs the media on the evacuation for the high levels of Carbon Monoxide at the Double Tree Hotel Washington st. The source of the problem has been found & mitigated, the levels have dropped , and the over 500 guests are back in . pic.twitter.com/HMFiJyfzFf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2023

