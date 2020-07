BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston hotel linked to a major outbreak of coronavirus cases is back open and ready for guests.

Back in February, the Marriott Long Wharf hosted a conference for Biogen employees and more than 100 COVID-19 cases were tied back to that event.

The hotel could not be reached for comment.

