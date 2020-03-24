BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston hotel is offering discounted rates and day rooms for health professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bostonian Boston on North Street is giving nurses, doctors and other medical workers the chance to take a shower and change before going home to their loved ones with these discounted rooms, the Faneuil Hall Marketplace posted on Facebook.

“This is a great option to consider if you’re essential personnel as The Bostonian has implemented strict cleaning protocols to ensure the safety of all guests and help protect our community,” the marketplace wrote.

Those looking to book a room can contact the hotel directly by calling (617) 557-3606.

