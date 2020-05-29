Boston hotel offering ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ wedding experience this summer for $1K

BOSTON (WHDH) - Were you forced to cancel your wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic? An iconic hotel in Boston is offering a “once-in-a-lifetime” wedding experience this summer for just $1,000.

Fairmont Copley Plaza wants couples to tie the knot at an intimate ballroom ceremony that can accommodate up to 10 people, with appropriate social distancing, hotel officials said in a news release.

“Choose from our most sought after ballrooms to bring your wedding to life now — love does not have to wait,” officials said.

The hotel’s “We Still Do” wedding package includes a sparkling toast, cake, ceremony chairs, access to exclusive photo locations, and complimentary parking.

Packages start at $1,000. For an additional fee, couples can choose to live-stream their wedding, get food and beverage service, and enjoy a one-night stay with breakfast in bed.

To qualify for the offer, weddings must be booked between July 1 and Sept. 22.

