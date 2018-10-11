Boston hotel ranked second best in United States

“The chic, intimate modernist interiors of this hotel in Beacon Hill contrast with the exterior—a turn-of-the-century, ten-story Beaux Arts building of iron, limestone, and brick, capped with a copper cornice. The lobby has an original cage elevator, while individually designed rooms in taupes, creams, and espressos come with fireplaces, mahogany built-in cupboards, and contemporary canopied beds. The steak house Mooo… has a vaulted-ceilinged private dining room in the wine cellar. Take advantage of the fleet of chauffeured Lexuses for complimentary trips around downtown Boston,” the magazine said of the hotel.

Baltimore’s Sagamore Pendry, which sits on the harbor in the city’s historic Fell’s Point section, was the only hotel ranked ahead of XV Beacon.

The full ranking is as followed:

10. Viceroy Chicago

9. Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt (Austin, Texas)

8. The Hermosa Inn (Paradise Valley, Arizona)

7. 1 Hotel South Beach (Miami Beach, Florida)

6. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, California)

5. Faena Hotel Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Florida)

4. Dunton Town House (Telluride, Colorado)

3. The Chatwal, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City (New York, New York)

2. XV Beacon (Boston, Massachusetts)

1. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore (Baltimore, Maryland)

