Boston hotel wants to thank 1 lucky healthcare worker with complimentary wedding in $15K suite

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of Boston’s iconic hotels is looking to thank one lucky healthcare worker for their unprecedented service during the coronavirus pandemic by awarding them a complimentary “micro wedding” this spring.

The deadline to enter for a chance to win a wedding in the John Adams presidential suite at the Boston Harbor Hotel is this Friday. The suite is normally valued at $15,000 a night.

The winner will receive a wedding ceremony in the suite overlooking Boston Harbor, flowers, a three-course dinner, champagne and wine for 10 guests, a wedding cake, hair styling for the bride, and breakfast the next morning, among other amenities, according to the hotel.

The contest is open to frontline healthcare workers across the country. Contestants are required to submit a written or video entry explaining why they would like the complimentary wedding and what their role in the pandemic has been over the last year.

The hotel says it will announce the winner by Monday, March 1. The event will be held on a mutually determined date in March, April, or May.

To view the official rules and regulations, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)