Boston hotel workers protesting amid contract negotiations with Marriott

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Marriott hotel workers are taking to the streets and spending Labor Day protesting.

Union workers and employees rallied outside of The Westin in Copley Square as contract negotiations continue.

Brian Lang, the labor union president, said the negotiations impact about 5,000 employees.

“We’re telling Marriott that one job should be enough,” Lang said. “They’re the richest hotel company in the world, they’re the largest hotel company in the world. It’s the work that we do everyday that makes their profit, and we’re in contract negotiations and they’re throwing pennies at us.”

The Marriott owns seven hotels in Boston, and more than 1,800 Boston Hotel workers have been negotiating with Marriott since March.

