BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston hotel workers have voted on a citywide strike to fight for better wages and reversal of COVID-era staffing cuts.

Members of the Local 26 labor union claim their new contract is “insulting,” demanding higher wages and updated benefits. Workers claim they are struggling to make ends meet with their current wages and benefits.

The union said strikes could begin at any hotel, at any time, after contracts expire on Aug. 31.

Participating employees include room attendants, front desk agents, restaurant servers, and dishwashers, the union said. They work at hotels around the city, including the Hilton Boston Logan Airport, the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, and the W Boston.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was in attendance while vote results were announced at City Hall Plaza Thursday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)