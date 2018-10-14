Boston, Houston police departments place friendly wager on ALCS series

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is feeling so confident that the Red Sox will win the American League Championship Series that he accepted a friendly wager with the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted out to Gross on Friday, writing, “Ok @BPDPCGross I’m feeling good about @astros chances against your @RedSox and will wager @HoustonTX great TexMex against @CityOfBoston best cuisine. What say ye my friend? @houstonpolice are awaiting your answer. #RelationalPolicing Go @Astros Go!”

Acevedo went on to taunt Gross after not receiving a response for over 24 hours.

“6 hours 34 minutes from the start of Game 1 and still crickets from @BPDPCGross & @bostonpolice after we challenged them to friendly wager over the @astros v. @RedSox series. #RelationalPolicing,” he wrote ahead of the game Saturday.

Gross responded later that night, saying, “Let’s go Chief Acevedo, my Mighty Red Sox vs The Houston Astros. I’m betting Seven 2lb Lobsters. May the Best Team Win! Gooooo Red Sox!!!”

Currently, the Astros carry a 1-0 lead in the ALCS after defeating the Red Sox 7-2 in Game 1.