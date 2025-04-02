BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Inspectional Services, along with local contractors, were in Chinatown assessing the damage after a box truck flipped off the road Tuesday and grazed a Kneeland Street building.

“It was basically skidding right down the sidewalk,” said Boston Building Inspector Ralph Kurpeski. “Just barely touched the building.”

Tora Ramen Restaurant took the brunt of the incident.

7NEWS was given a look inside, where a window shattered on two customers sitting at a table.

“The customers who were inside, they were not hurt, and in fact, they came out and tried to help the people who [were] affected,” said Boston Inspectional Services Commissioner Tania Del Rio. “Those people thank you for helping their neighbors. They’re gonna be okay.”

Six people were hurt in the crash. A Tufts Medical spokesperson says three people were admitted with one already having been discharged. Another is in good condition, with the third in fair condition.

Nick Chau with the Chinatown Neighborhood Council says he knows one of the victims.

“I think he has a broken arm or something,” said Chau. “The truck fell on top of him. He was walking that way so he didn’t see it coming.”

Chau says a police sergeant gave the council’s safety committee an update on the crash Wednesday morning.

“He thinks the driver of the box truck might’ve had a medical incident, and that’s what caused it,” said Chau.

In the meantime, clean-up is underway to replace the restaurant’s window glass, repair the broken signage, and repost lights and cameras.

“It appears they were clipped by the vehicle mostly, but they suffered no major structural danger which is great,” said Del Rio. “That means the business gets to reopen tomorrow.”

