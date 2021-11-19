BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people got the surprise of a lifetime when former Celtics player Paul Pierce showed up at several local bars ahead of Friday night’s Celtics-Lakers game.

“Boston is home for me. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Pierce told 7News.

Pierce is back in town for the game and decided to bar hop at several establishments just feet away from TD Garden, handing out swag and free shots.

“I walked in and I was like ‘Oh my God!,'” said Celtics fan Janelle Sullivan. “A free shot, can’t get any better.”

The former Celtics player’s appearance even put a smile on the face of a Lakers fan.

“I’m from Providence, Rhode Island. We just picked this spot. It’s awesome,” said Lakers fan Michael Gomes.

Pierce said that he is excited for the Celtics-Lakers game, as a good matchup alwaus

“It doesn’t matter who you got on the two teams. Everybody always enjoys a good rivalry,” he said.

Friday’s game at TD Garden is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

