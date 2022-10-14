BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown.

The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended about two hours later. Two days after the end of the overflow, the advisory will expire. The event could also affect waters in the Boston Inner Harbor.

Combined sewer overflows happen when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system, which can cause rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a nearby body of water.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the affected bodies of water for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge, during rainstorms and for 48 hours after the end of rainstorms due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants. This includes activities like swimming, boating or fishing.

