Boston joins cities winning support for climate change plans

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is among 20 cities being awarded support for their work to reduce carbon emissions.

The city announced Sunday it has been named a winner of the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge and will receive a support package valued at up to $2.5 million.

Boston says it will use the support to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, and to help buildings become more energy efficient.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the city must accelerate its work against climate change amid the threat of rising sea levels and more intense storms.

Walsh recently announced a new plan meant to protect Boston’s 47-mile shoreline in case of major flooding.

Other winners include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

The award comes from the charitable arm of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

