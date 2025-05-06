BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has joined a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to withhold housing help.

The city says it was set to receive $48 million to help fight homelessness. The money would support organizations like the Pine Street Inn.

But now, it is being withheld unless Boston meets several conditions related to immigration, healthcare, and DEI.

The city says the lawsuit is meant to defend Boston from executive overreach.

