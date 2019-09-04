Boston judge holds attorney representing ‘Straight Pride’ parade protester in contempt

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Municipal Court judge ordered a defense attorney representing a “Straight Pride” parade protestor in contempt of court before later releasing her on Wednesday.

A day after Judge Richard J. Sinnott declined to drop assault charges against dozens of people arrested at the weekend event, he cited Susan Church for contempt of court and ordered her into custody after she accused him of overstepping his bounds.

“I was just released after being unlawfully and unreasonable, and honestly outrageously arrested for simply doing my job,” Church told reporters.

Church, a pro-bono lawyer, was representing one of many people who are facing disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges in connection with the demonstration.

Despite a push from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to get the cases dismissed, Sinnott on Tuesday ruled against a request that charges be dropped once the defendants completed eight hours of community service.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins said, “By compelling arraignment in every case, the judge punished the exercise of individuals’ First Amendment right to protest. At my request, prosecutors used the discretion constitutionally allocated to the executive branch to triage cases and use our resources most effectively to protect public safety.”

On Wednesday, when Sinnott again opted not to drop the charges against the defendants, Church spoke up on behalf of her client.

“All I was trying to do was read the law to the court,” Church explained. “I was summarily arrested, handcuffed, and brought down to a holding cell.”

Church’s husband, attorney Derege Demise, feels Sinnott isn’t following the law and railing against the district attorney’s office.

“What the judge has done today is decide to arrest a lawyer based on his own political opinion as to what the DA’s office should and should not do in regards to these cases,” Demise said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sided with Sinnott’s actions, saying that police don’t arrest people without a reason.

“I feel that these cases should move along to a system,” Walsh explained. “I don’t think that they should be dismissed. I think there should be a process in all of them.”

While Sinnott decided to drop the charge against Church, her defense attorney, Max Stern, believes she should haver never been arrested in the first place.

“What happened today was not debatable at all,” Stern said. “It was intimidation.”

It’s not clear if Church plans to take action against Sinnott.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has not yet commented on the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)