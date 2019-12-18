Boston K9 rescue looking for a family to adopt, provide hospice care for 9-month-old puppy

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-based K9 rescue organization in Boston is looking for a special family to adopt and provide hospice care for a 9-month-old pup with a terminal heart condition.

The dog, named Frankie, has been diagnosed with four different congenital cardiologic conditions, according to an Instagram post from Last Hope K9 Rescue. The multiple conditions mean Frankie is not a candidate for surgery and his life expectancy is only a couple of years.

The volunteer and foster-run all-breed rescue nonprofit described Frankie as a sweet and relaxed dog who occasionally gets adorable bursts of puppy energy and playfulness.

He is happiest when he is curled up next to his humans or chewing a toy and his “inner-hound” comes out whenever he plays outside, the organization said.

The Boston-based rescue went on to assure prospective adopters that he is a good listener, is crate-trained, and mostly house-trained — and that his ideal home would have humans or dogs around for at least part of the workday, and a family he can get close and cuddle up to.

Frankie is currently in a foster home, waiting to be adopted by a family that he can call his own.

“We know there’s an amazing family out there that will spoil Frankie for the rest of his life, regardless of how short that time may be,” the rescue said in the post.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)