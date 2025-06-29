BOSTON (WHDH) - A new public art fest is kicking off this year in Boston.

The theme of the city’s first ever public art triennial, Boston Public Art Triennial 2025 is The Exchange, an artist-driven and expert-supported exhibition of extraordinary cross-disciplinary public art projects that break down social and professional barriers to promote collaboration and strengthen community resilience.

On Saturday, local artists were using a printing press to create their own T-shirts. The goal of the program is to make art more accessible to everyone.

“It’s nice to have moments to reflect and feel the joy that art can bring,” said Executive Director Kate Gilbert. “The community response has been fantastic, we’re seeing people who haven’t seen contemporary art in their everyday experiencing that, having a moment of ‘wow,’ a moment of self-reflection, all the things that art can do.”

Learn more: https://www.thetriennial.org/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)