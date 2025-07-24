BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston labor unions rallied at City Hall Thursday in response to concerns about self-driving technology.

Transportation workers called on the city council to protect their jobs.

Protestors flooded the streets as tech company Waymo ramps up its driverless testing in cities nationwide, including in Boston.

Rideshare drivers and truckers warned city council members about the dangers of the new technology, saying it will cause job losses, economic disruption, and safety issues.

Some councilors voiced support for the drivers, saying that self-driving cars are a threat to public safety.

Waymo said its data shows their cars are making streets safer in cities where they operate. Company executives said their cars follow speed limits and promote seatbelt use.

