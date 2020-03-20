Boston landlords, property owners urged to halt in-person showings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Landlords and property owners in Boston are being asked to seek alternatives to in-person showings of vacant rooms and properties amid coronavirus concerns.

In a letter to realtors and rental brokers, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh asked that photos, videos and written descriptions be used as an alternative to in-person showings.

Brokers aiding college students and other tenants looking to sublet or move from their current homes should also identify alternatives to in-person showings, Walsh said.

He is also asking that no occupied properties be shown unless absolutely necessary. In that case, Walsh said the existing tenant must be given as much advance notice as possible.

Any prospective ill tenants should also not be allowed to view a unit or home in person, Walsh said.

“We realize that there is a need for businesses to continue but we also need to recognize the extraordinary circumstances of this situation. Our ability to work together and be respectful of each other is necessary for us to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Walsh said in a statement.

Open houses for market properties for rent or sale should also not take place, Walsh said.

