Boston Landmark Commission hosts public tour of abandoned MBTA tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston’s landmark commission held its first public tour Monday of abandoned MBTA tunnels that have been closed for decades.

The tunnels, located under City Hall Plaza, are more than 100 years old. They were last used in 1963 before being sealed up. Boston city archaeologist Joe Bagley said two Tremont Street trains would travel side-by-side through the tunnels before arriving at Adam Square Station, which would have been located under present-day City Hall.

Many city blocks were wiped out in the 1960s during the construction of City Hall and Government Center.

“It’s neat to see the history of the T specifically. As the oldest subway system, it’s gone through some major amounts of changes,” said Lynn Wilcott, of Boston.

Bagley said opening up the tunnels under City Hall Plaza has resulted in the discovery of more abandoned tunnels around the city. He hopes this will lead to more underground tours.

While there are no other tours currently planned, those interested can check out information on Boston Preservation Events and the city’s archaeology program.

