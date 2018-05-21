BOSTON (WHDH) - One hundred people will be able to venture through an abandoned 1895 T tunnel Monday under Boston City Hall.

The sold-out tours held by the Boston Landmarks Commission last from noon to 1:40 p.m., with five 20-person tours lasting 20 minutes each. The first five minutes include a talk on the history of the space, followed by 15 minutes of free time in the main tunnel.

People will meet near the flagpoles at the base of the steps behind City Hall on Congress Street.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes due to the messiness of the tunnel.

The event requires a signed release form and any under 18 years of age must be with an adult chaperone.

The Boston Landmarks Commission plans on hosting the tours again this fall for Archaeology Month.

