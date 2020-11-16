Boston landmarks to light up purple to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several iconic buildings and landmarks in Boston will be lit purple later this week to raise awareness about the symptoms and risks of pancreatic cancer

In partnership with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals on Thursday will light up the Prudential Tower, the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, the Longfellow Bridge, One International Place, One Financial Center, and Boston City Hall in recognition of World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

The Fore River Bridge in Quincy and the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge in Worcester will also go purple.

Pancreatic cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related death in Massachusetts and third-leading in the nation.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker declared November pancreatic cancer awareness month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)