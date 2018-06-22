Boston larceny suspect re-arrested after allegedly trying to steal purse at police station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman arrested for trying to steal items from a CVS in Boston Thursday was arrested again three hours later after trying to steal a purse at the police station, officials said.

Angelina Damelio, 33, of Malden, was arrested about 1:13 p.m. by officers investigating a reported larceny in progress at the CVS on Hanover Street. Witnesses told officers Damelio was seen putting items in her bag and attacked an employee when he confronted her about the theft, according to Boston police.

After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, officers located Damelio at the intersection of Salem and Cross streets.

Then, at about 4:20 p.m., police say Damelio was arrested again after she was seen trying to reach her hand through a six-inch gap of the safety glass at the District A-1 station on Sudbury Street to steal the front desk clerk’s tan leather purse. She was arrested for attempted larceny and taken back to the booking area, police said.

Damelio is expected to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court.

