Boston launches mobile vaccination clinics led by EMTs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMTs and paramedics will head up the city’s new mobile vaccination clinics, which will be bringing doses into neighborhoods.

“We’re going to continue to move our vaccine program as quickly as possible so that we can get more and more … as we get more and more vaccinations here in the state and the city we want to get them out to people as soon as possible,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

The program is scheduled to begin Friday with a a mobile vaccination pilot clinic at the Martin Luther King Towers in Roxbury.

“This is the beginning of an effort that we want to continue across our approaches to ensure that we can bring vaccines to people,” said city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez.

Boston EMS Union President Mike MacNeil said his members are not only health care professionals, but also Bostonians who care about the city’s residents.

