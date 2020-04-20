Boston launches new tool to help residents find coronavirus testing sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission, in conjunction with Mayor Martin J. Walsh, has launched a new mapping tool to help residents find locations offering coronavirus testing.

The city has partnered with community health centers to increase access to testing, particularly in neighborhoods experiencing higher rates of COVID-19, Walsh announced.

“Every community deserves full access to COVID-19 testing. We will continue to work to expand access to testing for all residents across Boston, particularly our hardest-hit communities,” Walsh said. “Access to neighborhood-based testing will help us quickly identify cases and get people the care and support needed to recover and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

Hyde Park has 413 reported cases of COVID-19, Mattapan has 298, Dorchester has 1,274, East Boston has 410, Roxbury has 335, Roslindale has 302, and the South End has 372, the latest BPHC data shows.

Testing is free regardless of insurance or immigration status. Residents are asked to call ahead for pre-screening and to schedule an appointment.

As of Monday, testing is available at the following sites: