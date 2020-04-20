Boston launches new tool to help residents find coronavirus testing sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission, in conjunction with Mayor Martin J. Walsh, has launched a new mapping tool to help residents find locations offering coronavirus testing.

The city has partnered with community health centers to increase access to testing, particularly in neighborhoods experiencing higher rates of COVID-19, Walsh announced.

“Every community deserves full access to COVID-19 testing. We will continue to work to expand access to testing for all residents across Boston, particularly our hardest-hit communities,” Walsh said. “Access to neighborhood-based testing will help us quickly identify cases and get people the care and support needed to recover and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

Hyde Park has 413 reported cases of COVID-19, Mattapan has 298, Dorchester has 1,274, East Boston has 410, Roxbury has 335, Roslindale has 302, and the South End has 372, the latest BPHC data shows.

Testing is free regardless of insurance or immigration status. Residents are asked to call ahead for pre-screening and to schedule an appointment.

As of Monday, testing is available at the following sites:

TESTING FACILITY
ADDRESS
CONTACT 
Codman Square Health Center
637 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 822-8271
The Dimock Center
55 Dimock Street
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 442-8800
DotHouse Health
1353 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 740-2292
Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center
632 Blue Hill Avenue
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 825-3400
Mattapan Community Health Center
1575 Blue Hill Avenue
Mattapan, MA 02126
(617) 296-0061
Whittier Street Health Center
1290 Tremont Street
Roxbury, MA 02120
(617) 427-1000
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center
10 Gove Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-5800
Upham’s Corner Health Center
415 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA 02125
(617) 388-5007
Bowdoin Street Health Center
230 Bowdoin Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 754-0100
Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Community Physicians at Hyde Park
1337 Hyde Park Avenue
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 364-9880
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
(Boston main campus)
75 Francis Street
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 732-5500
Carney Hospital
2100 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 296-4000
Massachusetts General Hospital
55 Fruit Street
Boston, MA 02114
(617) 726-2000
St. Elizabeth Medical Center
736 Cambridge Street
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 789-3000
Tufts Medical Center
800 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02111
(617) 636-7216

