Boston launches second mobile testing site

The City of Boston will launch a second mobile testing site under a partnership with Whittier Street Health Care, while the original team will return to East Boston for the next 10 days.

Mayor Martin Walsh announced Wednesday that the new mobile testing facility run by Whittier opened in Roxbury’s Nubian Square, where it will offer free testing to all regardless of COVID-19 symptoms until Oct. 24.

Tests are available at the Nubian Square site between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, except for Monday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Individuals can register at (617) 858-2406.

“Making COVID-19 testing accessible for more Bostonians must continue to be one of our top priorities as we respond to the ongoing pandemic,” Walsh said in a press release.

“This gives residents clarity and the data guides our cautious, phased reopening.” The city’s first mobile testing program, a partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Care, also reopened in East Boston at the Central Square Park across from the Liberty Plaza Shopping Center.

It will also be open through Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Individuals should register for a test by calling (617) 568-4500.

