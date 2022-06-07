BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is launching a 10-day pilot program to close one of Boston’s busiest thoroughfares to vehicle traffic.

From June 7 to June 17, Dartmouth Street will be closed between Copley Square Park and the Boston Public Library to traffic. The pedestrian-friendly stretch will host several activities for the public to enjoy as part of its “Copley Connect” program, including food trucks, programming from the Boston Public Library, performances and other activities for children and families.

Events include:

Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m.: Mobile Makers Pop-up

Sunday, June 12 at 3:30 p.m.: Family Zumba

Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m.: Donna Summer Disco Party

Friday, June 17 at 3:30 p.m.: Juneteenth Chalk Art

June 10, 14, and 17 at 11 a.m.: Farmers Market

The goal is to study the future use of Dartmouth Street between Boylston Street and St. James Avenue. The pilot is part of a $200,000 initiative from the Boston Planning and Development Agency for public realm projects in the Copley Square area.

