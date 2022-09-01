BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has announced the launch of a daily city-sponsored shuttle service for Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center, starting Friday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that the city is contracting a third-party transportation provider to supplement the MBTA’s early morning and nighttime shuttle service to the area. The current service already runs from 5-7 a.m. and 8 p.m.- 1 a.m., amid the ongoing Orange Line shutdown.

The city-sponsored service will begin Sept. 2, and will run every 30 minutes from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. between Government Center and the Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center MBTA stations.

“Convenient and efficient transportation in Chinatown has been a priority of the City’s since the original shuttle diversion routes were announced, and I’m thrilled to see commuters in this area will have more options,” Wu said in a statement.

Both the new city-sponsored and supplemental MBTA shuttle services will end Sept. 18.

The original supplemental MBTA service was announced shortly before the 30-day shutdown began, after residents voiced concerns about Chinatown being left without shuttle service in the MBTA’s original Orange Line diversion plan.

