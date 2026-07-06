BOSTON (WHDH) - After a violent Fourth of July weekend in Boston with five shootings and more than a dozen victims, the president of the Boston Patrolmen’s Association is blaming police staffing for putting public safety at risk.

The five separate shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday left 13 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds, two of whom later died, officials said. Three police officers were also taken to the hospital and have all since been released.

Boston City Councilors are calling for peace in the city.

“Enough is enough. We are calling on everyone to put down the guns, stop the community violence,” said Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell.

Larry Calderone, President of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, said there are approximately 1,640 police officers answering 911 calls in the city.

“Not nearly enough,” Calderone said. “According to department’s own testimony from their superintendent a year ago, that the department is short 600 police officers.”

He said police are outnumbered at crime scenes, and are often in danger.

“They’re not hiring or ordering as much overtime as they have in previous years,” Calderone said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Boston is recruiting and training new officers, and statistics show the city is still very safe.

“We have seen the number of graduates from the academy, bigger than ever in recent years because of the hiring we’ve done. We’ve seen recruitment on an uptick more than ever,” Wu said. “If you look at numbers year over year, Boston’s numbers are still on the decline. We are still at historic lows compared to any other point in the city’s history.”

Despite Calderone’s call for more officers on the streets, city leaders question if that is the right response.

“I can’t determine what number of police is needed,” said Boston City Councilor Miniard Culpepper. “When we have community policing is when we have peace.”

Calderone said the problem is police are retiring and others are being promoted to management roles, so the number of officers patrolling is not enough.

“We don’t want 13 people shot on a Saturday night in Boston, and two people dead. I hate to be the guy that says, ‘I told you so,” he said.

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