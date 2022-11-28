BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston leaders will come together Monday to mark 80 years since the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.

In 1942, nearly 500 people died when a fire spread rapidly inside Cocoanut Grove club in Boston’s Bay Village neighborhood.

Many doors were locked inside the building when the fire started, making it hard for people to escape.

The tragedy paved the way for a massive reform of fire codes and safety standards in the United States.

