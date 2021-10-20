BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders are calling for change after police say a woman was hit and killed by a man driving under the influence near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Security footage shows the car whipping around the Theodore Glynn Way in Roxbury and crashing into three people who were walking by Saturday morning. The impact was so forceful that Boston police say one of the three died from her injuries

The crash happened just steps away from the troubled area along Mass. Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that houses people struggling with drug addiction and homelessness.

“It’s life without boundaries, life without expectations, open using, open dealing, public defecation,” said the district’s representative, Boston City Councilor Frank Baker. “In the last six months, we have had six murders down there. For the past eight years, we haven’t had six murders.”

This latest death is also linked to drugs. The driver pulled over after hitting the pedestrians and a police report revealed he was “witnessed falling asleep and nodding off” as detectives tried to interview him.

According to them, he admitted, “he had taken cocaine prior to operating the vehicle to try to keep him awake.”

That driver was placed under arrest and is due to face a judge for vehicular manslaughter.

“Addiction runs in my family. No one says I want to live on Mass. and Cass. It’s your decisions over many years — that’s your lot,” Baker said while getting emotional.

On Tuesday, Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced plans to remove the tents that line the area in the hopes that it will solve some of the problems there.

“We have to change the situation down there. We have to change the situation down there,” Baker said. “That’s the bottom line.”

