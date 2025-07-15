BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Legacy Football Club is planning to build a new practice facility in Brockton.

The club said the facility will cost $27 million and will be paid for with private funding.

Officials said the 24-acre complex will be ready by 2026.

The club also said some of the fields will be available for community soccer teams to play on.

The $200 million project to tear down and rebuild White Stadium in Boston for legacy has caused some outcry in the city,

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)