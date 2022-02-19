BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston Public Library workers rallied together Saturday after multiple hateful incidents disrupted children’s rooms at local branches, protesters said.

A group opposed to masks and vaccines intimidated staff members at children’s rooms in the central and Hyde Park libraries and refused to leave, and workers said they wanted to make the library feel safe again.

“Part of that as a responsibility is to have safe library spaces, and that includes health and safety,” said Maty Cropley, president of the Boston Public Library Professional Staff Association.

