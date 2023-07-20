BOSTON (WHDH) - The liquor license of Monica’s in the North End may be in jeopardy but no decision has been made yet by the Boston Licensing Board, which held a meeting Thursday focused on the conduct of the restaurant owner Patrick Mendoza.

Mendoza is being sought on a warrant bringing charges including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (gun), unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and witness intimidation after a shooting last week in front of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street in the North End, according to Boston police.

The licensing board met to review the behavior of Mendoza, whose name is on Monica’s liquor license. The lawyer representing the family said they are working to switch who is in charge of the license, while Mendoza’s wife sat behind the attorney during the hearing.

The attorney representing the restaurant said this is a family business and has had the license for years. They also say Mendoza has not been present at the restaurant for eight days.

The chairwoman of the licensing board said that someone evading the law is running Monica’s is concerning.The board is requesting all of the information of who is to take over the business and the license by Friday.

The attorney also said they have not been in contact with Mendoza since the shooting last week.

