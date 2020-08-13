Boston Licensing Board meets with beer gardens after receiving complaints of non-compliance during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Licensing Board held a virtual meeting with several beer gardens in the city that are allegedly not enforcing mask wearing and social distancing guidelines at their facilities.

Thursday’s virtual meeting targeted certain beer garden operators to educate them about what is expected during the pandemic. This comes after several 311 complaints about patrons not abiding by health safety guidelines.

Violations reportedly include, long lines while waiting to enter and be seated, patrons not wearing masks or social distancing while in lines, and standing, congregating, and not wearing masks when ordering or picking up food at these locations, according to licensing board executive secretary Lesley Delaney Hawkins.

Another informational meeting on health safety guidelines is also scheduled for Friday.

