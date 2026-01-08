BOSTON (WHDH) - Icon nightclub in Boston is getting its license back.

The club has been closed for 17 days after a woman collapsed on the dance floor and later died.

The licensing board said the club did not violate their alcohol license and will be reinstated along with their entertainment license.

The board asked Icon to send an emergency management plan in case of medical or other emergencies.

Anastaiya Morales, 27, was at the club with friends last month. She was rushed to a hospital after collapsing.

According to a police report, she had a heart condition. Morales leaves behind two children.

