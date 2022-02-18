BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Friday that the city has lifted its vaccine mandate for indoor establishments, effective immediately.

Workers and patrons age 12 and up will be no longer be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry into indoor spaces.

This decision comes after city public health data showed Boston has a 4% community positive rate; 90.7% of occupancy rate of ICU beds, and a seven day average of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, falling below all three previously announced thresholds.

Mayor Wu called the decision a “win” for every Bostonian, saying “the public health data shows that we’re ready to take this step in our recovery. This news highlights how much progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters—which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic.”

Boston’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect.

