Boston lights up in memory of the 4,500 crash victims in 2017

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition held a vigil on Sunday to memorialize the 4,500 people killed in car crashes on the streets of Boston during 2017.

Gathering at the State House, the coalition also led a remembrance walk to City Hall Plaza to call on city leaders to take faster action toward road safety.

The city lit up City hall and the Zakim Bridge yellow to honor victims.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)