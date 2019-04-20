Boston looks to clinch series against Indiana in game 4

Boston Celtics (49-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Indiana Pacers (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Indiana Pacers in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Celtics won the last matchup 104-96. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points to help lead Boston to the victory and Tyreke Evans recorded 19 points in the loss for Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 29-12 at home. Indiana averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 37-17 when they win the turnover battle.

The Celtics are 21-20 in road games. Boston is sixth in the NBA scoring 16.2 fast break points points per game. Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic ranks second on the Pacers scoring 18 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Thaddeus Young has averaged 12.7 points and totaled 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Irving leads the Celtics averaging 23.8 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Jayson Tatum has averaged 13.6 points and totaled 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 106 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 41 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: out (oblique).

