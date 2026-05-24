BOSTON (WHDH) - A veteran Boston firefighter has died after falling from the third floor of a triple-decker that went up in flames in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Fire officials confirmed late Saturday that third-generation Firefighter Robert “Bobby” T. Kilduff, a Marine Corps veteran and 24-year member of the Boston Fire Department, died after being rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center following a fall from a third-floor window.

Dozens of members of the Boston fire and police departments gathered outside the hospital early Saturday morning for a dignified transfer.

He leaves behind two adult children, a son and a daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert T. Kilduff who tragically killed in the line of duty tonight at a 3 alarm fire on Treadway Road. May he rest in peace and always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/KC98FoG5o2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Treadway Road around 8:15 p.m. found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the house.

The fire burned through all three floors of the building before it was brought under control.

Fire officials speaking at the scene said Kilduff helped to rescue a resident who was still in the building when the flames broke out.

Sam Dillion, President of Firefighters Local 718, said, “Local 718 lost one of our best. The city of Boston lost one of its most courageous firefighters.”

He added, “We ask the entire city to stand with us and to stand with the Kilduffs in memory of Bobby, who laid down his life for this city and his brother and sister firefighters.”

Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall said, “Every day we put on this uniform, we know in the back of our minds that something like this is a possibility.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, speaking at the scene, said, “Boston lost a hero tonight.”

“He held this service as his highest duty to serve and protect,” Wu said. “Because of his actions tonight, working alongside his fellow firefighters, every single resident came out of the flames safe and sound … this is a family that has given everything for this country and this city.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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