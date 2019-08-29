Boston Magazine releases annual list of top public high schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Magazine has released its annual list of the 150 best public high schools.

The list is compiled based on numerous factors including enrollment, average class size, student-to-teacher ratio, MCAS scores, graduation rate, and how many graduates attend college.

The magazine says it ranks public high schools in towns or districts within, or partially within, I-495.

This year’s top 10 were:

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School

Wayland High School

The Bromfield School

Lexington High School

Sharon High SchoolConcord-Carlisle High School

Weston High School

Wellesley High School

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

Click Here to see the full list.

