Boston Magazine releases annual list of top public high schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Magazine has released its annual list of the 150 best public high schools.
The list is compiled based on numerous factors including enrollment, average class size, student-to-teacher ratio, MCAS scores, graduation rate, and how many graduates attend college.
The magazine says it ranks public high schools in towns or districts within, or partially within, I-495.
This year’s top 10 were:
Dover-Sherborn Regional High School
Acton-Boxborough Regional High School
Wayland High School
The Bromfield School
Lexington High School
Sharon High SchoolConcord-Carlisle High School
Weston High School
Wellesley High School
Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.
