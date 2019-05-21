Boston makes significant jump on Orkin’s ‘top mosquito cities’ list

BOSTON (WHDH) - While Boston may not yet rank inside the top 10 on Orkin’s 2019 “top mosquito cities” list, there is still cause for concern, especially given the fact that Massachusetts’ capital has jumped 20 spots in just one year.

Boston now ranks 13 out 50 on the pest control company’s list, which was released on Monday. Baltimore was the only city in America to make a greater climb, rising 27 spots.

“Mosquitoes are more than annoying; they can be a major health threat,” Orkin entomologist Dr. Mark Beavers said in a press release. “Mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, encephalitides, dengue, chikungunya and for those who may remember, Zika, threaten the safety of humans and pets.”

The Mosquito season starts when spring temperatures arrive, and the insects are most active when temperatures rise above 80 degrees. Breeding season is usually July through September, while peak West Nile virus season is typically late August through September.

There is no treatment for West Nile virus. In 2018, 2,544 cases were reported across the United States.

More than 20 people were diagnosed with the virus in Massachusetts. There were only six human cases in 2017.

Orkin’s list was based on the number of mosquito customers served in metro areas, including both residential and commercial treatments.

For the sixth year in a row, Atlanta topped the list. Below is a look at the top 20 mosquito areas:

1. Atlanta

2. New York (+1)

3. Washington, D.C. (+1)

4. Chicago (+1)

5. Houston (+2)

6. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas (-4)

7. Detroit (+4)

8. Philadelphia (+9)

9. Charlotte, N.C. (+1)

10. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (+5)

11. Phoenix (+14)

12. Los Angeles (+4)

13. Boston (+20)

14. Miami (-6)

15. Baltimore (+27)

16. Richmond, Va. (+14)

17. Nashville (-4)

18. Tampa (-4)

19. Indianapolis (+5)

20. St. Louis (-14)

For mosquito information and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com .

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)