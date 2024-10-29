NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man from Boston has been summonsed to court in connection with a hit-and-run in Needham Monday night, police said.

At around 7:12 p.m., two people were struck by a car at the intersection of Hunnewell and West streets and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Needham Police Department.

Investigators said the driver initially left the scene but came back and turned himself in to police.

Officials said he was driving with a suspended registration and did not have insurance.

No additional information was immediately available.

