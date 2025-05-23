BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of assaulting a woman in the North End appeared in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Cornelius Williams was arrested Monday night on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault to rape.

Prosecutors say Williams followed a woman into her apartment on May 14, grabbed her leg, and started licking her toes.

The judge ordered Williams be evaluated for 20 days to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)