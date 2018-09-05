Boston man accused of beating, spitting on elderly man while on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after Transit police say he beat and spit on an elderly man while onboard a Red Line train Monday night.

Officers responding to the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station for a report of an elderly man who was assaulted about 10:30 p.m. found a 75-year-old man suffering from visible wounds to his face, according to authorities.

The victim, whose name was not released, told officers that the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Wayne Wallace, approached him and instigated a physical confrontation.

Wallace allegedly stood over the victim and struck him multiple times in the face before fleeing.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Wallace was nabbed on Wednesday and charged with assault.

