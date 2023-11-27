A suspect was arrested Sunday morning in connection with vandalism spree throughout Boston starting late Saturday night.

Lawrence Hawkins, 46, of Boston was placed under arrest by Boston Police officers at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 and charged with multiple counts of destruction of property, and destruction of a place of worship.

Authorities were first called to the area of 125 Charles St. South around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a report of breaking and entering. Officers saw the front door of the business smashed and located a brick inside. After checking video surveillance a description of the suspect was circulated.

About 30 minutes later, an officer checking his cruiser before starting his shift found the windshield of the vehicle smashed. Officers once again were able to view video surveillance of the incident and share a description of the suspect.

Similar vandalism damage was later seen in the area of 15 Sudbury St.; further investigation generated a suspect description similar to that of the evening’s previous incidents. Officers followed the suspect through video surveillance and next saw the individual throwing what they later found to be a brick thrown at the Holocaust Memorial on Union St.

Officers were next called to 15 Court Sq., where they saw another broken window, and they came across yet another smashed pane at 201 Washington St. Video surveillance again showed the same individual.

Continuing to follow the suspect’s path through video feeds, authorities witnessed the individual enter a shelter at 112 Southampton St., where after confirming Hawkins’ presence with a shelter supervisor, police placed him under arrest just after 4:30 a.m.

Later that morning officers responded to yet another vandalism report, this time at the Granary Burying Ground near Tremont and Bromfield Streets, where 14 tombstones, including that of Paul Revere, had been pulled up from the ground or broken into pieces. An additional six vandalized tombstones were located in King’s Chapel Burying ground, adjacent to the Granary cemetery.

Video surveillance from these locations again showed a suspect matching Hawkins’ description, resulting in additional charges. The National Park Service was notified of the incident.

